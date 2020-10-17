Cleveland Company Failed to Deliver Thousands of Ballots on Time
RETURN TO SENDER
A Cleveland mailing company needed “neither rain nor heat nor gloom of night,” as the Postal Service motto goes, to deliver ballots late and to the wrong addresses. Midwest Direct delivered nearly 30,000 Allegheny County ballots to incorrect addresses last week, according to The New York Times. Several counties in both Ohio and Pennsylvania reported never receiving the ballots they had ordered from the company. “They overpromised and underdelivered,” Diane Noonan, the director of the Butler County Board of Elections, told the Times. The company flew a Trump 2020 flag at its headquarters over the summer, but Richard Gebbie, Midwest Direct’s chief executive, told Times that he did not “have an opinion” on President Donald Trump’s repeated baseless attacks on voting by mail.