Colorado Man ‘Had the Means’ to Carry Out Death Threats Against Pelosi, D.C. Mayor: Docs
‘WARTIME’
A Colorado man who allegedly drove to Washington, D.C., and threatened to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also talked about shooting D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser—and “had the means” to carry out the sinister plot, according to prosecutors. In new court documents, prosecutors allege Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. had been discussing “wartime” against several lawmakers last Wednesday before thousands of MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol building. Meredith drove to D.C. with a camper full of weapons on Jan. 6 and threatened Pelosi and Bowser in text messages to another individual. “At the time he made these threats, the defendant had the means to carry them out,” prosecutors said in a pre-trial detention memo. “Specifically, he was in possession of two firearms, including one equipped with a telescopic sight, several high capacity magazines, and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition of various caliber, including ‘armor-piercing’ rounds. Finally, after arriving in Washington, D.C., the defendant engaged in an act of violence by assaulting a pedestrian, unprovoked, and then fleeing in his vehicle. Given these facts and circumstances, the defendant should remain detained.”
In the U.S. capital, Meredith also sent a text stating “We’re gonna surround DC and slowly constrict,” the court document states. Then, apparently under the impression that authorities were monitoring his phone, he later texted, “I’m harmless . . . I won’t fire until ordered SIR!” Last week, Meredith was charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, possession of an unregistered firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.