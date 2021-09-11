Georgia Man Pleads Guilty to Texting His Desire to Kill Pelosi on Jan. 6
CASE CLOSED
A Georgia man who expressed his desire to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in text messages has pleaded guilty, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday. Cleveland Grover Meredith, who missed the Capitol riot due to car trouble, admitted to sending texts from his Washington, D.C., hotel room that night that indicated he wanted to put “a bullet in [Pelosi’s] noggin on Live TV” and that she was a “dead [expletive] walking.” FBI agents later found a horde of guns, ammunition, magazines, THC edibles, and injectable testosterone in a trailer Meredith hauled behind his truck. He was arrested on Jan. 7 in D.C.
Meredith admitted in court Friday that he did send those texts, though he attempted to brush off his statements as a form of “political hyperbole.” He faces between six months and two years in prison along with up to $75,000 in fines, but he could receive credit for time served. Judge Amy Berman Jackson, of Mueller probe fame, also said Meredith may be eligible for supervised probation once he’s released.