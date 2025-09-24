Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry was hospitalized Tuesday night after being struck in the face by a 99 mph fastball during his team’s 7-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. The incident came in the sixth inning when Fry, 29, squared around to bunt on a pitch from the Tigers’ Tarik Skubal. The ball sailed past Fry’s bat and hit him directly in the face, sending him crashing to the ground as medical staff rushed to his aid. Fry was able to stand and walk to a cart before being transported first to Lutheran Medical Center and then to Cleveland Clinic’s main campus for further evaluation and overnight observation, according to Guardians reporter Tim Stebbins. The team confirmed the updates on its official social media account. “He’s getting tested. He’s stayed conscious the whole time,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt told reporters after the game. “Definitely some injuries there. So I’ll give you an update tomorrow.” Skubal appeared visibly shaken as Fry was treated on the field, pacing the mound until play resumed. Afterward, he told reporters it was “really tough” to see. “I’ve already reached out to him… I just want to make sure he’s all right,” Skubal said.

David Fry exited the game after being hit in the face by a pitch.



He was able to walk under his own power and was carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/IrFO20gBbR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 24, 2025

Associated Press