CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Cleveland Indians Consider Changing Team Name

    ABOUT TIME

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Norm Hall/Getty

    The Cleveland Indians announced on Friday they are considering changing the team name, which is offensive to Native Americans. Over the last six years, the Indians have gotten rid of their horrific mascot Chief Wahoo, but not the team name. “The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice,” the team said in a statement. “With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.” The announcement came hours after the Washington Redskins said they were embarking on a similar process.

    Read it at USA Today