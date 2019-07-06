CHEAT SHEET
Cleveland Indians Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Diagnosed With Leukemia
Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco has revealed that he is battling leukemia. “At the end of May, they shut me down because they saw something wrong with my blood,” Carrasco told Dominican TV station CDN 37. “The doctors got a little worried and they sent me for another blood test. The blood levels were off, and the platelets were really high.” He said that doctors told him and his wife of the cancer diagnosis a week later. ESPN reports that the Indians put Carrasco on the injured list on June 5 with an unspecified blood disorder, saying he was “stepping away from baseball activities to explore the optimal treatment and recovery options.” Carrasco said that he hopes to pitch again later this year.