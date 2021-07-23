Cleveland Indians Unveil Their New Team Name
MAKEOVER
Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team finally has a new name. Seven months after the Cleveland Indians said they’d change their name for the first time since 1915, the franchise said on Friday they would now be known as the Cleveland Guardians. The new name was unveiled in a slick video, narrated by Tom Hanks, celebrating the city’s history and its baseball team. “It’s always been Cleveland that’s the best part of our name and now it’s time to unite as one family, one community, to build the next era for this team and for this city,” Hanks says in the video.
The team had been under pressure from the MLB and supporters to change its name amid a national reckoning on racism. The Guardians is believed to be a nod to the statues along Cleveland’s Hope Memorial Bridge.