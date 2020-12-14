CHEAT SHEET
Cleveland’s Baseball Team Will No Longer Be Called the Indians: NYT
After 105 years, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will no longer be called the Indians, The New York Times reported on Sunday. Much of the details of the name change—such as when it will be phased out, or what will replace it—are pending an official announcement. The movie comes just months after the NFL’s Washington Football Team dropped its old name and logo, which Native Americans had long stated was racist and demeaning. In 2018, Cleveland dropped its “Chief Wahoo” logo, a racist caricature of a Native American. In July, the team announced it would undergo a “thorough review” of its nickname.