Cleveland's 2019 ‘Officer of The Year’ Faces Probe Over Antisemitic Tweets
YIKES
The 2019 Cleveland PD's “Officer of The Year” is being investigated for alleged anti-Semitic social media posts. According to Cleveland.com, officer Ismail Quran allegedly joined a Facebook group praising Osama bin Laden in 2017, tweeted “F*ck that Jew” about an Israeli professional basketball players, and declared, “LET ME SALUTE TO HITLER THE GREAT. He said ‘i would have killed all the jews of the world, but I kept some to show the world why i killed them.’” Reached for comment by The Daily Beast, Quran said he “can’t say anything” until the investigation concludes; he hung up when asked if the alleged tweets were authentic. The president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, Jeff Follmer, told Cleveland.com that the comments were made years ago and don't “represent the amazing police officer that [Quran] is.”