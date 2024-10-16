End the Tyranny of Typos With This Keyboard-Equipped Phone Case
Most updates improve the phone experience. Sometimes, that means adding something fun or making a feature easier to use. The exception to this rule lies with the keyboard. Not since T9 has typing technology improved a thing. Fortunately, Clicks is changing that with its keyboard phone case. It’s designed with tactile buttons that help you type easily and avoid typos. The physical keyboard also removes the digital one from the lower half of your screen, letting you type longer emails without returning them to your computer.
Clicks Keyboard iPhone Case
However, the best feature of this keyboard phone case is the personalized shortcuts that launch frequently used apps or messages with your favorite contacts. Let’s face it: the group chat is tired of the sloppy texts. Digital keyboards are not user-friendly, and they take up a large portion of your screen. It’s nicer when you can see the keyboard light up and actually feel the buttons on your thumbs. Clicks is now compatible with Android and the iPhone 16. So, our verdict is out—if it clicks, don’t fix it.