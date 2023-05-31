Man Who Touched Baby Bison at Yellowstone Pleads Guilty to Disturbing Wildlife
JUSTICE IS SERVED
The man responsible for the heartbreaking euthanasia of a baby bison at Yellowstone National Park earlier this month pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of disturbing wildlife. On May 20, Clifford Walters of Hawaii tried to help a baby bison, who had been separated from its mother, up a riverbank. It was an apparently well-intentioned act from Walters, but unfortunately wildlife officials had to euthanize the bison after it was rejected by its herd for interacting with humans. “Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring,” the National Park Service said. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Wyoming, “there was nothing in the report that revealed Mr. Walters acted maliciously.” Even so, he’ll be charged a total of $1,040 after pleading guilty to one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife.