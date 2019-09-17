CHEAT SHEET
Climate Activist Greta Thunberg’s 8-Sentence Testimony to Congress: ‘Listen to the Scientists’
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg submitted an 8-sentence letter and a scientific report on global warming to Congress ahead of her scheduled appearance before the two House subcommittees on Wednesday, The Hill reports. “I have not come to offer prepared remarks at this hearing,” her testimony to the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis and the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, Energy and the Environment reads. “I am submitting this report as my testimony because I don’t want you to listen to me. I want you to listen to the scientists. And I want you to unite behind the science. And then I want you to take action.” The report that accompanied Thunberg's submitted testimony is the IPCC's 2018 Special Report on Global Warming, which states that the planet and the species that inhabit the planet will suffer significant consequences if global warming reaches 1.5 degrees Celsius in the coming years.