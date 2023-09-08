Climate Activists Trash Walmart Heiress’ Superyacht—Again
RED-FACED
Climate demonstrators are targeting their fury toward the world’s wealthiest people. Two Spanish activists vandalized Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie’s superyacht in Barcelona on Friday, according to CNN—the second time the luxury vessel has fallen prey to protests in two months. Two protesters sprayed biodegradable red paint across the yacht before rolling out a banner that read: “Billionaires should not exist.” A spokesperson for the group behind the protest said, “At the end of another exceptional summer in terms of record temperatures and extreme weather events, the richest 1% of people on the planet continue to pollute more than the poorest 50%.” The activists were detained by police for three hours before being released. It comes in the same week that scientists from the Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that this summer was the hottest on record since studies began in 1940.