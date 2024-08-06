Climate Activists Vandalize Lionel Messi’s Ibiza Mansion with Spray Paint
WHAT A MESS
Soccer star Lionel Messi’s Ibiza vacation home was broken into and vandalized by climate activists. In photos shared by The Sun, the vandals can be seen posing for pics poolside and in front of a soccer goal with a banner that reads, “Help the planet. Eat the rich. Abolish the police.” They also doused the house in red and black spray paint. The group responsible, Futuro Vegetal, is “a civil disobedience and direct action collective fighting the Climate Crisis by adopting a plant-based agri-food system,” according to their website. A video on their Instagram page shows them committing the crime. “It is true that policies are written and interpreted to serve those who have the most, directly attacking the rights of the rest of the population. But they are only the 1%,” the video’s caption reads in part. Messi has yet to comment on the break-in, and The Sun reports that he and his family were not present at the time of the crime.