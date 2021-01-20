Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg Beautifully Trolls Trump on His Way Out of Office

Read it at HuffPost
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg brought the heat on President Trump’s last day in office. Trump condescendingly referred to the Swedish teenager as “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future” after her impassioned 2019 speech at the United Nations, in which she questioned world leaders: “How dare you?” Thunberg turned the outgoing president’s words back on him on Wednesday, quote-tweeting a picture of him boarding Marine One for the last time, writing, “He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” President-elect Biden is expected to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement upon being sworn in on Wednesday.