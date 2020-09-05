Climate Change Activists Blocks Murdoch Papers From Being Delivered in U.K.
EXTRA! EXTRA!
Climate change activists in the United Kingdom blocked the delivery of several newspapers owned by media tycoon Rupert Murdoch in a Saturday protest. More than 100 activists from the group Extinction Rebellion accused the news media of failing “to report on the climate and ecological emergency” and used their bodies, cars, and bamboo structures to block delivery trucks leaving printing facilities near London and Liverpool. The demonstration delayed the delivery of The Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, the London Evening Standard as well as several papers owned by media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, The Sun, Times, Sun on Sunday, and Sunday Times. Murdoch’s own son James has issued harsh statements about the climate change denial published in his father’s papers. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Extinction Rebellion of trying “to limit the public’s access to news.”