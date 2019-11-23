FOR A GOOD CAUSE
Climate Change Activists Storm Field During Harvard-Yale Football Game, Cause 48-Minute Delay
More than 150 demonstrators stormed the field during halftime at the annual Harvard-Yale football game on Saturday to protest climate change, causing a 48-minute delay at the Yale Bowl. Students and alumni of both schools called on the colleges to stop investing in oil, gas and coal companies that contribute to the climate crisis, according to The Guardian. “They believe that they can engage with these companies and get them to change their fundamentally extractive business models, which we think comes from a place of naivety amounting to gross negligence,” Yale student Nora Heaphy told The Guardian. The activists believe that if the universities cease funding of fossil fuel companies, other institutions will do the same. According to ESPNU's broadcast, police peacefully escorted protesters off the field in pairs, some of whom had asked to be arrested.