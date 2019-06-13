Pentagon Pumps Out More Greenhouse Gas Than Portugal, Says Research

The Pentagon emits more greenhouse gas than some entire developed countries, such as Portugal and Sweden, according to damning new research. U.S. defense operations released about 59 million metric tons of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in 2017, according to the first study of its kind, which was published by Brown University. That means, if the Pentagon was a country, it would be the world’s 55th largest greenhouse-gas emissions contributor, The Guardian reports. Overall, China is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide, which is the main gas responsible for damaging the environment, followed by the U.S. in second.