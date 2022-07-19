Wildfires spawned by Europe’s deadly heatwave are creating harrowing situations for humans across the region and surpassing predictions not expected for 30 years.

A man in Spain was engulfed in flames when his excavator caught fire while he dug a trench in an attempt to stop a raging wildfire from reaching the northwestern town of Tabara. Video of the terrifying incident shows the flames closing in on him and catching his clothing as he ran from his abandoned digger. He was eventually airlifted to a hospital where he is being treated for serious burns, according to local press reports.

The same fire terrified passengers traveling from Madrid to Ferrol in the Galicia region a day earlier when flames suddenly jumped the tracks, surrounding several train cars. Terrified passengers posted photos of the event on social media.

In the United Kingdom, where summers are often chilly, temperatures breached all-time records on Tuesday, climbing to a prediction climate change experts said would not arrive until July 2050.

High temperature records are also being shattered across France, where the new night time high temperature was set overnight Monday to Tuesday as temps failed to drop below 32.8/91.4 degrees for the first time since records were kept. Fires there have also wiped out five tourist camp sites, sending 6,000 campers fleeing on Tuesday.

In Portugal, a couple in their 70s were found carbonized in their car as they had clearly run into flames as they tried to escape their rural home. More than 1,000 people have died in fire-related incidents since the heatwave began eight days ago, according to BBC.

Fires are also raging in Morocco, Crete, Croatia and Greece and a number of Europe’s most important rivers—the Rhine which traverses Germany, Switzerland the Netherlands, and the Po in Italy—are drying up, according to the European Space Agency, threatening hydroelectric plants and hampering irrigation systems. The Rhine, which is a major transport waterway, is too low for cargo ships in several spots, hampering Europe’s supply chain.

Europe’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring service warned Tuesday that southern Europe is now experiencing “very high levels” of surface ozone pollution, particularly in northern Italy and the Iberian Peninsula. “The potential impacts of very high ozone pollution on human health can be considerable both in terms of respiratory and cardiovascular illness,” the group’s senior scientist Mark Parrington told CNN. “Higher values can lead to symptoms such as sore throat, coughing, headache, and an increased risk of asthma attacks.”