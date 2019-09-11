CHEAT SHEET
UN Agency Self-Censoring on Climate Crisis After Warning From Trump Administration, Says Report
The United Nation’s migration agency is reportedly censoring itself on the climate crisis after a Trump administration official allegedly told the group that the programs it funds “must not be in conflict with current [U.S. government] political sensitivities.” The Guardian reports that a U.S.-based official from the International Organization for Migration [IOM] instructed colleagues around the world that the U.S. StateDdepartment’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration [PRM] told them which issues to avoid. That reportedly includes the climate crisis, the global compact for migration, and “anything that seems at odds with the administration’s take on U.S. domestic/foreign issues,” the IOM official wrote. The newspaper reported that internal communications show the agency is avoiding direct references to climate change in documents for U.S.-funded projects.