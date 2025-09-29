Climber Reveals How He Survived Being Hit by ‘Microwave-Sized’ Boulder in Horror Accident

A rock climber recovering in hospital after being struck on the head by a “microwave-sized” boulder has credited his helmet with saving his life. Cody Boehm fell more than 50ft while scaling a climbing rock at Confluence Crag near Montana when the huge boulder was accidentally knocked loose by a friend and barreled into him. Boehm plummeted to the ground, breaking his collarbone, collapsing his lung, and breaking seven ribs upon hitting the floor. The experienced climber was also left with a large laceration on his back where the rock had sliced him after hitting his head. “I definitely knew my right side was broke,” Boehm told local news. “I was feeling like I wasn’t going to make it. There was a point there where I was like, this is bad.” Boehm was kept conscious by his friends, who rushed him to the hospital. Medics told him his injuries could have been “life-threatening” had he not been wearing a helmet on the climb. “Your helmet will save your life no matter what,” Boehm told KTVQ whilst recovering in the hospital. “That’s what saved my life. It hit me in the head. If I didn’t have my helmet on, I wouldn’t be here.”

KTVQ