Climber Survives Horrific 400-Foot Fall That Killed 3 Others

A rock climber miraculously survived a harrowing 400-foot fall that killed three of his friends in Washington’s North Cascades mountains. Anton Tselykh, 38, sustained internal bleeding and head trauma but was able to make his way to a pay phone to call for help following the deadly plunge on Saturday at the Early Winters Spires in the North Cascade Range. According to Okanogan County Undersheriff Dave Yarnell, the group first fell roughly 200 feet into a slanted gulch, then tumbled an additional 200 feet before coming to a halt. The bodies of Vishnu Irigireddy, 48, Tim Nguyen, 63, and Oleksander Martynenko, 36, were recovered on Sunday. Officials believe an anchor used to secure their ropes detached from a rock. “There’s no other reason it would be hooked onto the rope unless it pulled out of the rock,” county coroner Dave Rodriguez said. Cristina Woodworth, head of the sheriff’s search and rescue team, said the failed piece of equipment “looked old and weathered.” Tselykh remains hospitalized in Seattle.

AP