Amber Heard Psychologist Bombarded With Negative WebMD Reviews Amid Defamation Trial
YIKES
A WebMD profile for Dr. Dawn Hughes was bombarded with negative reviews on Tuesday as the clinical psychologist testified as an expert witness for Amber Heard in the civil defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp. According to NBC News, a profile matching Hughes’s name and practice information was hit with a flood of negative reviews—though all review information was deleted from the page by Wednesday afternoon. “Doesn’t believe men can be victims of abuse,” one review reportedly said. “Extreme biased. Guess she’ll discredit victims just for money. As the first witness to testify for Heard, Hughes said she diagnosed the actress with PTSD as a result of what she explained as intimate partner violence that she experienced during her relationship with Depp. Hughes also said that Heard experienced PTSD from statements made by Depp’s former lawyer, who called her abuse allegations a “hoax.” Depp has sued Heard for devastating his professional and personal career after she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed describing herself as a domestic violence survivor. Heard has since countersued.