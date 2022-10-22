The TikTok-Famous Black Honey Lipstick Looks and Feels Like Chapstick

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

TikTok has been resurrecting plenty of ’90s and ’00s beauty trends as of late, but one of our favorites is the revival of Clinique’s cult-classic Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. Tons of TikTokers like @glamzilla have already given newbies to the iconic shade the scoop, but in case you missed it, this universal shade complements every single skin tone because it has the perfect balance of blue, red, and yellow pigments.

Plus, its semi-sheer formula is buildable, so you can customize the color payoff to your liking. Considered to be one of the most coveted Clinique products of all time, it’s no wonder the lipstick has made its return—and just in time for fall.

As a bona fide lipstick collector, I had to get my hands on Black Honey to give it a spin for myself—and now I totally get the hype. It was time for me to get on the brownie glaze wagon, and the Clinique Black Honey lipstick is by far the best universally-flattering shade to ease into the trend. It’s easy to layer on, feels lightweight, and doesn’t leave an overly sticky feel on your lips.

This lightweight lipstick glides onto your lips leaving a sheer, glossy pigment, making it perfect for everyday wear. It’s also infused with emollient-rich ingredients that leave your lips soft and hydrated. Given Black Honey’s recent rise to fame (again), we suggested getting yours now before it completely flees shelves.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.

Get even more reviews and recommendations straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Scouted email newsletter!