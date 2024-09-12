The Nostalgic Black Honey Lipstick Looks and Feels Like Chapstick

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

TikTok, Reddit and Instagram have been resurrecting plenty of the ’90s and ’00s beauty trends as of late, but one of our favorites is the revival of Clinique’s cult-classic Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. And, it’s not just Y2k-obsessed Gen-zers that’s helped the cult-favorite lippie’s renaissance in 2024—plenty of Gen X and millennial social media users have also endorsed its comeback.

The ultra-wearable hue was spotted on many TikTok users over the last year, including @glamzilla, who has waxed poetic about the universal shade's ability to complement every skin tone thanks to its balance of blue, red, and yellow pigments.

The 'Almost Lipstick' formula has a semi-sheer finish and is super buildable, so you can customize the color payoff to your liking. Considered one of the most coveted Clinique products of all time, it's no wonder the lipstick has returned—and just in time for fall.

As a bona fide lipstick collector, I had to get my hands on Black Honey to give it a spin for myself—and now I totally get the hype. It was time for me to get on the brownie glaze wagon, and the Clinique Black Honey lipstick is by far the best universally flattering shade to ease into the trend. It’s easy to layer on, feels lightweight, and doesn’t leave an overly sticky feel on your lips.

This lightweight lipstick glides onto your lips, leaving a sheer, glossy pigment, making it perfect for everyday wear. It’s also infused with emollient-rich ingredients that leave your lips soft and hydrated. Given Black Honey’s recent rise to fame (again), we suggested getting yours now before it completely flees shelves.

