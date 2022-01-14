Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Clint Arlis Dead at 34
‘kind, unique, talented’
Bachelorette alum Clint Arlis died earlier this week, his sister Taylor Lulek announced on Friday. “It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th,” she wrote on Facebook. “Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.” Arlis’ sister did not share a cause of death and said funeral details would be announced later. Arlis starred on Kaitlin Bristowe’s season and was best known for the slogan “villains gotta vill.” Former co-star Nick Viall called Arlis a “kind, unique, talented person” in a tweet posted Thursday evening, hinting at a friendship that continued past the filming of the show. Arlis was eliminated from the show’s eleventh season during its third week, and had since kept a low profile, deleting all of his social media accounts.