    Clint Eastwood: Mike Bloomberg in Office Is the 'Best Thing We Could Do'

    Julia Arciga

    Amy Sussman/Getty

    Actor Clint Eastwood, who supported Republican presidential candidates in the past, told The Wall Street Journal that he now backed former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg in the 2020 race. “The politics has gotten so ornery,” he told the newspaper, adding that he liked “certain things that Trump’s done” but wished the president acted “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names.” “I would personally like for him to not bring himself to that level,” he said. “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there.” Eastwood gave the infamous “empty chair” speech at the 2012 Republican National Convention, and endorsed current Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) that year.

