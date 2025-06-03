Clint Eastwood Says He Never Gave Viral Interview: ‘Entirely Phony’
Clint Eastwood has claimed a viral interview published last week in which the actor bemoaned the state of the film industry never happened and was “entirely phony.” Austrian newspaper Kurier published an interview with the Hollywood legend on Friday, the weekend of his 95th birthday, during which Eastwood is quoted as saying: “We live in an era of remakes and franchises. I’ve shot sequels three times, but I haven’t been interested in that for a long while. My philosophy is: do something new or stay at home.” However, in a statement provided to Deadline on Monday, Eastwood said: A couple of items about me have recently shown up in the news. I thought I would set the record straight. I can confirm I’ve turned 95. I can also confirm that I never gave an interview to an Austrian publication called Kurier, or any other writer in recent weeks, and that the interview is entirely phony.” Kurier, a German-language daily based in Vienna, has a circulation of around 100,000. The Daily Beast has reached out to the paper for comment.