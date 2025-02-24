The Secret Service Agent Who Tried to Save JFK Dies at 93

‘The Facts Of Life’ Star Dies at 83, Family Announces
R.I.P.
American sitcom star John Lawlor died on Feb. 13 at age 83, the Daily Mail reported. Lawlor was at a Veterans’ hospice facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico when he passed, his family announced online. The Colorado native starred in The Facts Of Life, playing the headmaster of Eastland School for Girls, Steven Bradley, on the first season of the show. The star also appeared on Phyllis, where he portrayed Leonard Marsh, an employee at the San Francisco Supervisor’s Office. Other than his run on television shows, Lawlor also acted in movies. According to his family’s post “He had a full and rewarding career as noted by his IMBD résumé.” One such appearance was in a high-profile movie Blake Edwards’ S.O.B. (1981) with Julie Andrews and Lawrence Kasdan’s Wyatt Earp (1994) with Kevin Costner. His other movies include, The Gumball Rally (1976), Billy Jack Goes to Washington (1977) and Movie Madness (1982). The New York-born actor, got his start in a performance troupe called the Nomad Players before his first big job in a guest role in the 1976 movie Jackson County Jail before his appearance on Phyllis. “John will be remembered for his great love and affection for his family, his work and enjoyment of theater, television, movies, literature, and of course, his beloved horses,” his family also wrote.
