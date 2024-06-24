WATCH: Wild Moment Racing Legend’s Car Bursts Into Flames
CLOSE CALL
Broadcast cameras captured the moment NHRA legend John Force’s car burst into flames during a race Sunday; a terrifying crash the 75-year-old survived seemingly unscathed. ESPN reported that Force was flown to a hospital by helicopter for observation, but, perhaps miraculously, was not seriously injured in the incident. Force’s car was driving in excess of 300 mph at the time of the crash, which occurred just as he crossed the finish line in Dinwiddie, Virginia. His team blamed the crash on “catastrophic engine failure” in a statement after the incident. NRHA said Force was alert in a statement afterwards but he was still taken to hospital and evaluated. Despite his age, Force is among the world’s greatest drag racers and won his 157th competition in New Hampshire just three weeks ago. Sunday’s crash is the second significant one in his decades-long career, with the other taking place in Texas in 2007. Force, who was 58 at the time, was seriously injured in that incident. Austin Prock, who went on to win Sunday’s event, reportedly told reporters that he was taking the trophy straight to the hospital to be with Force. “I know he'll be back,” Prock said of his colleague.