Sister of Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Accused of Killing Elderly Woman: Report
The sister of Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is accused of killing and robbing an 84-year-old woman at a Southern California casino, according to a local media report. The Press Enterprise reports that Kimesha Monae Williams, identified by a family member as Kawhi Leonard’s sister, is being held without bail over an alleged attack on Aug. 31. Williams and another woman identified as Candace Tai Townsel are reportedly accused by the Riverside County sheriff’s office of following 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad into a bathroom at the Pechanga Resort Casino before breaking her skull and stealing her purse. Williams’ aunt, Denise Woodard, is said to have confirmed to the Press Enterprise that Leonard and Williams are siblings. “He didn’t have anything to do with this,” Woodard was quoted as saying of the NBA star. A Riverside County sheriff’s investigator is said to have cited the family’s “well off” financial status in asking a judge not to grant Williams bail. Leonard, who signed a $103 million contract with the Clippers over the summer, was not mentioned in the investigator’s court filing, and he has not been accused of any crime.