Australian Billionaire Clive Palmer Insists: ‘I Did Not Buy Hitler’s Car’
JUST TO BE CLEAR
An eccentric Australian billionaire has found himself in the unfortunate position of having to deny that he bought Adolf Hitler’s car. It was reported last week that right-wing populist Clive Palmer had acquired the Nazi leader’s bulletproof 1939 770 Grosser Offener Tourenwagen Mercedes-Benz that was being offloaded by an unidentified Russian billionaire. But, in a pair of sentences that have never been written before and are unlikely to be repeated, Palmer posted on Twitter early on Thursday morning: “I did not buy Hitler’s car. Its more Fake News.” Palmer, who in not vaccinated and has railed against restrictions throughout the pandemic, was recently hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. He previously made headlines after vowing to build a replica of the Titanic.