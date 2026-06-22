Close Call Between Two Planes at Boston Airport Revealed
A Delta Air Lines jet had a close call with an American Airlines plane during an incident at Boston Logan International Airport on Saturday. The Delta jet was roughly 300 feet from hitting the American Airlines plane, and had to abort its landing. Former safety engineer at Boeing, Todd Curtis, estimated the short distance between the two aircraft using Flightradar24. “This is a significant incident,” Curtis said, noting that it was especially concerning as it involved two professional airline crews. The Delta flight 2351 coordinated with air traffic control to perform the go-around, an airline spokesperson said. The Delta plane, which was coming from Dallas and had 129 passengers and six crew on board, landed safely and deplaned normally, according to the spokesperson. The Federal Aviation Administration told Associated Press they are investigating the incident, while Curtis said federal aviation officials have expressed concern over similar runway incursions and will scrutinize the latest close call. These near-misses will be the subject of a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday by the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation, Space, and Innovation as they look for ways to improve airspace safety.