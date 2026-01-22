Clothing Company Sues Drag Queen for Copying Its Brand
Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against a drag performer named Pattie Gonia. The lawsuit alleges that the performer, whose given name is Wyn Wiley, uses the name Pattie Gonia in a way that could cause customer confusion. “Today Patagonia filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the entrepreneur, drag queen, and activist Pattie Gonia,“ the company wrote in a statement. ”While we wish we didn’t have to do this – and actively engaged with Pattie for several years to avoid this – it has become necessary to protect the brand we have spent the last 50 years building." Patagonia said it believed it had reached an agreement with Pattie Gonia, who uses she/they pronouns when in drag, to keep her from “infringing on our trademarks.” The company said the performer broke the agreement in late 2024, when they started selling Pattie Gonia clothing and merchandise, and refused to respect their initial agreement. “Pattie Gonia’s use of a near-copy of our name commercially – including as a brand for environmental advocacy – and her trademark application seeking to obtain the exclusive right to use that name going forward, pose long-term threats to Patagonia’s brand and our activism," the statement read. A rep for Wiley did not immediately return a request for comment.