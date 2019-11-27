Upgrade Your Comfort-Loving Loved Ones’ Wardrobes (Without Them Realizing)

During the holidays, you want to give gifts that are thoughtful, that show you know the person you’re gifting to. For the people in your life whose favorite clothes are a pair of deeply broken-in jeans and a flannel button-down, you want to give them something nice that won’t seem too fancy–you know that’s not their scene.
Faherty strikes the perfect balance, upgrading much-loved basics to craftsman-level quality. Founded by twin brothers, Faherty’s clothing selection is centered around thoughtful design and sustainability. Sweetening the deal, Faherty is running a Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion from 11/27 through 12/2 with sitewide (no exclusions) free shipping and 25% off orders of $250 or more.
Start with their men’s Stretch Seaview Flannel ($111, regularly $148) which has a baby soft finish with a touch of stretch for a fit that’s slimming without being restricting. Then move on to the women’s Sammy Sweater ($148.50, regularly $198) with a blend of alpaca and merino wools and a rainbow design that’s eye-catching but understated. Finish at the Reversible Bondi Jacket ($201, regularly $268), featuring a solid neutral shade on one side, but which can be reversed to showcase a native-inspired tribal pattern on the other.
Reversible Bondi Jacket
25% discount; regularly $268
Free Returns
