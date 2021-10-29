Did you know that toilet paper and paper towels account for 20% of today’s global deforestation? While paper-based products may get shrugged off as a better alternative to plastics that linger in landfills, the reality is that people are too quick to unthinkingly grab single-use paper products, especially when there are much more earth-friendly options.

Cloud Paper makes tree-free toilet paper and paper towels with 100% bamboo. Unlike trees, bamboo grows incredibly quickly – like three feet per day quickly – and harvesting doesn't kill the plant, so it keeps growing for additional harvests. The resulting products are soft and strong, and Cloud Paper uses plastic-free packaging and a carbon neutral delivery system so you can feel good about the whole process.

If every American switched to bamboo toilet paper, Cloud Paper estimates that it would save an incredible 41 million trees annually. With the carbon savings generated by its bamboo toilet paper and carbon offsetting programs, Cloud Paper has saved or offset an incredible 1,000,000 pounds of carbon. Start saving trees and order a box today!

Tree-Free Toilet Paper Subscription price – 24 rolls per box Buy at Cloud Paper $ 30

