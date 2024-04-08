Tech Billionaire Files New Suit Against Megamansion Critics

Tech billionaire Matthew Prince is ratcheting up the pressure against neighbors trying to block his proposed megamansion in Park City, Utah. He’s now filed a second lawsuit against Eric Hermann and Susan Fredston-Hermann, alleging that their retaining wall encroaches on his property.

Prince, who co-founded the tech security firm Cloudflare, had previously sued the couple over the behavior of their Bernese Mountain dogs, which he said are often unleashed and uncontrolled.

Hermann and Fredston-Hermann have emerged as two of Prince’s main adversaries in the property fight. They filed an appeal last month after Prince received approval to construct the home, arguing that his proposal violates zoning laws. Eight other individuals, including some of their friends, joined that appeal.

In an interview with The Daily Beast in March, Prince acknowledged that couple’s opposition was a factor in his decision to sue them over their pets. “I think it’s pretty reasonable that at some point you say enough is enough. Especially if they're kind of suing you, or at least appealing your ability to build a house,” he said, referring to the dogs, Sasha and Mocha.

“This is essentially just two rich people fighting with each other, which is silly, but here we are,” he added.

Representatives for Hermann and Fredston-Hermann did not provide a comment as of publication time. A lawyer for Prince, Bruce Baird, told The Daily Beast that the retaining wall issue came to light after the Princes bought the land and conducted a survey. He argued that the disputed portion of the property is important because his clients may need it as a backup if their current home proposal isn’t allowed to proceed.

News of the second filing was previously reported by local outlet KPCW.

The drama in Park City has unfolded over many months. Last year, amid what he viewed as a lack of cooperation from local officials, Prince tried to gain approval for the home by hiring a lobbyist and attempting to maneuver his plans through the state legislature.

“A few seemingly innocuous sentences were slipped into a bill that would have essentially given Prince carte blanche,” the Salt Lake Tribune recounted. The mayor of Park City blasted the proposed legislation as “special treatment of one resident over the community,” and the gambit ultimately failed.

Prince’s allies argue that the billionaire’s blueprints are elegant and lawful, while his adversaries say he is strong-arming his way into preferential treatment. As one resident told The Daily Beast this week, some locals have begun showing their distaste by expressing support for the Bernese Mountain dogs, which they believe have been unfairly maligned.

Around town, cars now sport stickers that depict two happy looking pups and the rallying cry: “Free Sasha & Mocha.”