Clouds and Storms Could Impede Some Solar Eclipse Views
POOR HORIZONS
Bad news for some eclipse viewers in the projected path of totality: Clouds and storms threaten to obscure Monday’s cosmic event for people in the south and midwest. In parts of Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma, severe storms are forecasted to begin just a little after the total solar eclipse is supposed to be visible from those areas, according to the National Weather Service. Although the stormy weather may not kick off until after the solar eclipse happens, clouds will begin to gather all day Monday ahead of the rainy weather. These may affect views of the eclipse for people in eastern Texas, Arkansas, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania and New York, the NWS predicts. There will also be thinner clouds that will affect, but won’t obstruct, views of the eclipse, potentially appearing as a thin sheet or filter over the event. Most of the east coast, however is expected to have mostly clear skies.