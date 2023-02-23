Club From War-Torn Ukraine Reaches Final 16 of UEFA Europa League
AGAINST ALL ODDS
Shakhtar Donetsk, a Ukrainian soccer club that hasn't played a match in its home city in over a decade because of an ongoing Russian occupation, joined some of the world's biggest clubs by qualifying for the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday evening. Shakhtar equalized against Stade Rennais F.C. late in extra time and defeated the French club on penalties, sending the club's away section—filled with Ukrainian flags—into a frenzy. It's a massive feat for the club, who's remained dedicated to playing European football despite Ukraine's ongoing war. Shakhtar will find out who its next opponent in the tourney is during a draw on Friday morning, with a matchup against football giants Manchester United, Juventus, Arsenal or Roma as a possibility.