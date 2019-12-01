Shop Club Monaco’s Cyber Monday Event

CHEAT SHEET
    The Cyber Monday steals are just getting started, and Club Monaco’s sale prices are valid until 12/3. Get 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off sale with code CYBERMONDAY. Basically, now's the time to go in on those investment pieces you’ve been waiting to hit rock bottom prices.

    For the women: Snap up an oversized cashmere sweater, ($208, reduced from $298). Wear over this romantic-but-conservative pleated skirt, a must-have at $125.65 (down from $179.50). Layer on an impossibly chic blush overcoat ($335, reduced from $479).

    Men, you’re covered as well: The clean lines of this coat are stylish, without being overly trendy, so grab it now at $278 (normally $398). Grab a timeless Italian leather belt ($55.65, reduced from $79.50). Finish with a snuggable cashmere scarf ($111.65, reduced from $159.50).

    Getting gifts? Start with these touchscreen compatible cashmere gloves:

    Portolano Cashmere Gloves

    30% off retail price of $79.50

    Buy on Club Monaco$56

