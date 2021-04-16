Cluckingham Palace, Texas Estate Built by Chicken King, on Market for $5M

Read it at Forbes
An opulent Texas estate known as Cluckingham Palace because it was built by poultry tycoon Bo Pilgrim—and because a chicken motif is ubiquitous inside the baroque mansion—is on the market. But you’ll need more than chicken feed to make the Pittsburg property your own: The asking price is just shy of $5 million, Forbes reports. Pilgrim built the 18,000-square-foot chateau-style home, which has an indoor pool and twice as many bathrooms as bedrooms, in 1992 for $15 million. It was sold at auction in 2019 and that buyer is now flipping it. The broker is Pilgrim’s grandson.