Clue Leads Rescuers to Bodies of Missing Divers in Hawaii
LOOK TO THE LIGHT
A submerged light led search and rescue teams to the body of a diver who was reported missing Sunday in Oahu, Hawaii, the Honolulu Fire Department confirmed. A second body was discovered soon after, according to KHON, and both were subsequently recovered. The fire department received a call at 3:40 a.m. Sunday reporting two free divers who had been in water near Velzyland Beach had been missing for several hours. As search and rescue mission began shortly afterwards, where investigators spotted the light approximately 150 feet from shore. Using overhead lighting and scuba gear, search and rescue teams were then able to locate the second body. Identification and cause of death have not yet been released—however, authorities said both were men, aged 29 and 28, and were already deceased upon discovery.