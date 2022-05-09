Clueless F1 Commentator Mistakes NBA Lottery Pick for Patrick Mahomes
BRUNDLED AGAIN
Wherever Martin Brundle goes, one thing is sure to follow in his wake: pure, unadulterated chaos. As the Sky Sports commentator and former F1 driver zipped up and down the speedway grid during Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, he managed to botch interactions with more than a few household names. Musing that he didn’t know if he could “stand the rejection,” Brundle braved approaching Venus Williams, who obligingly answered his question and walked away—with Brundle following, silent, microphone still lifted to her. “Oh, what was the question?” the tennis star eventually asked. “Oh, doesn’t really matter,” Brundle replied. Later, thinking he’d spotted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the crowd, Brundle chased him down, calling out, “Patrick!” The 6-foot-10-inch man who eventually turned around was not, however, the NFL superstar but rather projected top-3 NBA draft pick Paolo Banchero. The 19-year-old basketball player took Brundle’s misidentification in stride, however, calling the atmosphere at the track “spectacular.” And somehow, after all that, Brundle still found time time to squeeze in getting frozen out by David Beckham.