CNBC Anchor Complained About NBCUniversal CEO’s Sexual Harassment

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell was fired after CNBC reporter Hadley Gamble accused him of sexual harassment and sex discrimination, her lawyer told NBC News on Monday. The comments contradict what Shell initially claimed in a statement on Sunday, tying his departure to merely an “inappropriate relationship with a woman at the company.” Gamble’s attorney Suzanne McKie said: “Given these circumstances, it is very disappointing that my client’s name has been released and her privacy violated.” Gamble anchors the NBCU-owned business network’s Capital Connection and covers energy and financial markets.