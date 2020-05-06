Is It Safe to Dine Out? The Answer Is Extremely Partisan.
Seventy percent of Republicans compared to just five percent of Democrats believe it’s safe to dine out, according to a new poll from CNBC and Change Research released on Wednesday. The poll—which included voters from Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—reveals huge partisan disparities on safely reopening the country. President Trump and his aides have been pushing for the country to reopen despite a rise in cases and deaths. The poll shows that 52 percent of Republicans compared to four percent of Democrats believe bars are safe, a 77-9 percent split on hair salons, and a 37-2 percent difference in opinion on large sporting events.
Additionally, roughly half of Republican voters believe the U.S. is in a recession, however that rate for Dems spikes to 89 percent. There were even major schisms on taking personal precautions: 80 percent of Democrats supported wearing face masks in public, compared to just 47% of Republicans. Overall, 52 percent of voters largely disapprove of Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the poll.