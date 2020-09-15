CNBC Host Jim Cramer Calls Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy’ to Her Face, Scrambles to Backtrack
YIKES
CNBC anchor Jim Cramer quickly backtracked and repeatedly tried to explain himself when he effortlessly tossed out President Donald Trump’s favorite insult for Nancy Pelosi during a Tuesday morning interview with the House Speaker. Discussing the stalemate in coronavirus stimulus talks, Cramer called Pelosi “crazy Nancy” before immediately apologizing.
“Sorry, that was the president, I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term,” Cramer insisted, promoting the speaker to reply, “But you just did.”
The CNBC host, meanwhile, attempted to convince Pelosi that he didn’t mean to insult her, adding that “it’s a travesty to ever call” her that name considering her “whole life in public service.” At the end of the interview, Cramer again offered a mea culpa.
“You know I was being facetious when I used the term involving you,” he said. “I respect you. Anyone who gives their life to public service and is Speaker of the House should not be called that name. I don’t even want to use it again.” Pelosi reassured Cramer, telling him not to “worry about that” and to “let that be your biggest problem of the day.”