CNN Accuses Trump Campaign of ‘False, Misleading, and Deceptive’ Edit of Its Footage

CNN has accused the Trump re-election campaign of misusing CNN news coverage in a way that’s “false, misleading, and deceptive.” The network issued a cease-and-desist letter in response to a new Trump ad, titled “American Comeback,” which edits a segment from CNN’s The Situation Room to suggest that Wolf Blitzer and a guest, Sanjay Gupta, were crediting the president’s travel ban policy issued in January for saving millions of American lives, “when in fact Mr. Blitzer and Dr. Gupta were discussing recently implemented social-distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders issued by state and local governments.” The Trump campaign has said “the ad is accurate,” said CNN was “the only outlet” to reject the ad and called the news network “effectively a Joe Biden super PAC.”