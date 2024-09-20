CNN Anchor Reveals Husband of 22 Years Has Died

CNN political commentator Alisyn Camerota announced Friday that her husband of 22 years has died after being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Camerota, who shared that she would have celebrated their 23rd anniversary this month, wrote in an Instagram post that her partner Tim Lewis succumbed to his battle with cancer on July 27, two years after his diagnosis.

Camerota praised Lewis for “soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery.” She captioned a photo from their wedding day, writing, “He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps.”

Camerota and Lewis, both 58, shared three kids together.

“The kids and I are still getting our bearings,” she wrote. “Tim imbued us with a lot of strength and stability and we’re determined to try to emulate those qualities.”

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Lewis graduated from Yale University and Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management, reported the Connecticut Post.

He then went on to have a “long, successful career in private equity and business consulting.”

Camerota shared that Lewis also devoted much of his life to giving back to his community, “trying to make life easier for the people around him.” In his honor, Camerota said the family has set up a fund to help other families battling cancer.

She added, “I feel incredibly lucky to have had such a deep, committed, loving partnership for the time we had.”