CNN Anchor Brianna Keilar Backtracks Amid JD Vance Military Record Backlash
ON SECOND THOUGHT
CNN anchor Brianna Keilar has walked back her comments about Sen. JD Vance’s service record after receiving backlash online. In a monologue to her viewers on Friday, Keilar said campaign attacks from Republicans and Democrats against any candidate’s military record are “offensive.” Keilar went on to say that Vance “served honorably” in a Iraq. “A combat zone where anything can happen, and frequently does,” she said. Although Vance wrote in his book Hillbilly Elegy that he was “lucky” to escape any real fighting, “that doesn’t make his service less than,” said Keilar. “In a country where so few shoulder the burden, military service should not be a liability. It should be an asset.” she added, “Because the military is made largely of JD Vances and Tim Walzs.” Among those who served, Gov. Tim Walz’s military record has also been subject to criticism, with Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign quietly amending his credentials.