CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Diagnosed With the Coronavirus
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin on Friday announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. “I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still—it got me,” she wrote in a memo posted to Instagram.
“I’m healthy... no underlying conditions... Honestly, I feel like I’ve been one of the lucky ones,” the daytime news anchor added. “I look forward to being back on [TV] and seeing you real soon. And shout out to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now.”
Baldwin is now the second CNN anchor to contract the virus, following primetime host Chris Cuomo’s diagnosis announced earlier this week. “This virus came at me—I’ve never seen anything like it, OK?” Cuomo, the younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, later explained on his show. “It was like somebody was beating me like a piñata... I chipped my tooth... I was up all night. I tell you, I was hallucinating.”